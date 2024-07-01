Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 4,079,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,682. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.