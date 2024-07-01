Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90.90 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.89 or 0.00010918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $90.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00045226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

