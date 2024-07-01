Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.42. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

