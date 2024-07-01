Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.04. 401,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

