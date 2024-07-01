Creditcoin Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $172.35 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001407 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

