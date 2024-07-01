CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 60,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 987,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

CureVac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $756.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

