Currys (LON:CURY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Currys to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

CURY stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.28. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.15.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

