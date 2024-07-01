Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 974,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.6 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
DAIUF stock remained flat at $19.81 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
