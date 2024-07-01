Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $53.00 at TD Cowen

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

