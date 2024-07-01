De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,624,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 13,999,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 732.4 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
DGMLF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,578. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
