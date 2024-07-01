De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,624,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 13,999,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 732.4 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

DGMLF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,578. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

