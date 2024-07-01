Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 50,657 shares.The stock last traded at $41.66 and had previously closed at $41.80.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.