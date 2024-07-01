Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. CIBC increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DFY stock opened at C$44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.29.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

