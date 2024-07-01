Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.09 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $145,043.21 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00819518 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $131,279.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.