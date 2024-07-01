Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target to GBX 205

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Serco Group

Serco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

SRP stock opened at GBX 179.90 ($2.28) on Friday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 998.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.19.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,687.15 ($18,631.42). 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.