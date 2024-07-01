Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.35.

FANG opened at $200.19 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $125.73 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

