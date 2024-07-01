DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.98 and last traded at $202.98. 762,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,158,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $108,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.