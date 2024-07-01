Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

