Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Buys 72 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($190.89).
Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Winslow purchased 71 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($189.14).
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %
LON:DLG opened at GBX 201.35 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
