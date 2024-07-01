DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. 2,635,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,012. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,107 shares of company stock worth $4,861,484 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

