Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 55.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,084. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

