Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

