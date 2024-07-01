Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,066. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

