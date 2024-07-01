Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,037. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

