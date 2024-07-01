Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pinterest Price Performance
Pinterest stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,602. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Stories
