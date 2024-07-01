DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
DBL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.