DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DBL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.