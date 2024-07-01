Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.04.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
