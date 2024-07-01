Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 21.0 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

