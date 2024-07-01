Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $558.68. 2,073,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

