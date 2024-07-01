Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $29.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ESI stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

