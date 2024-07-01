Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
Shares of Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Monday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.
Elior Group Company Profile
