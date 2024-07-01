Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Monday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

