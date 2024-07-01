Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Empiric Student Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.95.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
