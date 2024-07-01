Energi Price Reaches $0.0958 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $696,521.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00046007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,321,401 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

