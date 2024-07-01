Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Holdings Boosted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Enovis accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Enovis worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 588,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $44.36. 683,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,936. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.