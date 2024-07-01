Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 880,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,300,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

