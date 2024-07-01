Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Enpro comprises 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Enpro worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.28 and a beta of 1.43. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $170.63.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

