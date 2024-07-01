ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0774 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $87.39 million and $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,811.23 or 0.99978088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012399 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075995 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13075089 USD and is up 95.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.