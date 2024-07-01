Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $414.24 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,446.48 or 0.05472932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $414.24 billion and $10.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00045432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,191,423 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

