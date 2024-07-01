Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ETON stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 25,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,922. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

