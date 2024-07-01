Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €85.90 ($92.37) and last traded at €86.50 ($93.01). 249,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.65 ($95.32).
Euronext Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.63.
About Euronext
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euronext
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.