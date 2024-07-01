Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

