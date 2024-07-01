eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 328,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,062,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get eXp World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eXp World

eXp World Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.64%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,005 shares of company stock worth $826,830 over the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.