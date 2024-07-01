Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.48. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

