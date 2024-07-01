Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 338,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 110.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,969. The company has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.48 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

