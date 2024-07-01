Financial Life Advisors Sells 15,169 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. 802,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

