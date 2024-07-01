Financial Life Advisors Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,021. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

