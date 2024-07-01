First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 1,419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,283.0 days.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $12.74.
