First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Head to Head Survey

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 12.32% 8.57% 0.61% Coastal Financial 6.55% 14.31% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Community and Coastal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $83.12 million 1.55 $11.84 million $1.43 11.80 Coastal Financial $537.55 million 1.16 $44.58 million $2.86 16.19

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Community and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

First Community presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats First Community on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

