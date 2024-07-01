First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

