First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.