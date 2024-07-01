First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,781. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

